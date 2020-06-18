Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police cop among four test positive in Chandigarh, tally goes up to 374

Punjab Police cop among four test positive in Chandigarh, tally goes up to 374

All his four family contacts are asymptomatic, but have been sampled.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A police vehicle sanitising the vegetable market set up at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh Thursday.     (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A 43-year-old Punjab Police constable was among the four fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, taking Chandigarh’s tally to 374. As many as 62 of these cases are active.

Health officials said the cop, who lives in Sector 43, tested positive after he was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with severe acute respiratory infection. The source of infection is unknown.

“He last attended work a week ago. All his four family contacts are asymptomatic, but have been sampled. He has seven workplace contacts too,” UT’s media bulletin said, without stating whether the workplace contacts will also be tested. However, officials said they had been quarantined.

Two more family contacts of the couple, who returned from Uttar Pradesh and were found infected, have also tested positive. They are a 32-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl from Sector 31.



The fourth patient is a 30-year-old man from Manimajra. He has travelled to Amritsar on June 9 and returned to Chandigarh on June 11. He developed fever on June 13 and was hospitalised on June 16.

Officials said his 12 community contacts had been shifted to institutional quarantine.

Of the 374 cases confirmed in the city, 306 have been discharged, a recovery rate of 81.8%. The city has recorded six deaths due to Covid-19, a fatality rate of 1.6%.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ten more cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 595
Jun 18, 2020 21:59 IST
Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Djokovic says important all players free to travel to US Open
Jun 18, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.