Punjab Police SI shot dead in Fazilka

A Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) was shot dead in Abohar sub-division of Fazilka district late on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old cop, Gurwinder Singh, was standing near a medical store in Basant Nagar when four men arrived in a car and shot at him thrice.

The SI was rushed to a local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

VICTIM CAME FROM A FAMILY OF COPS

Gurwinder, whose father retired as an assistant sub-inspector, was recruited in the Punjab Police in 2017. His uncle is also posted at a local police station.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said, “So far, it appears the cop was murdered for personal reasons However, Ferozepur range deputy inspector general of police Hardiyal Singh Mann said the police was exploring multiple possibilities and will soon crack the case.”

A case was registered against unknown assaulters. The victim is survived by his parents and two sisters.