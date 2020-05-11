Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police SI suspended for thrashing three journalists in Jalandhar

Punjab Police SI suspended for thrashing three journalists in Jalandhar

The incident took place when journalists working with a vernacular newspaper went to the bus stand where SI Baljinder Singh of Adampur was issuing challans to curfew violators

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Hatinder Mehta, a journalist, filed a complaint with senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal and an inquiry was launched. (Representative Image )

A sub-inspector (SI) was suspended for thrashing three journalists in Adampur on Sunday.

The incident took place when journalists, Harpreet Singh, Hatinder Mehta and Randeep Sidhu, working with a vernacular newspaper went to the bus stand where SI Baljinder Singh of Adampur was issuing challans to curfew violators.

Later, an argument erupted between the cops and three journalists and the police officer beat them up on the road. A video of the incident was also recorded.

Hatinder Mehta, a journalist, filed a complaint with senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal and an inquiry was launched.



Superintendent of police Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the SI had been suspended and a department inquiry had been initiated against him.

