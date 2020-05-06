Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab procures 100 lakh metric tonne wheat amid pandemic

Punjab procures 100 lakh metric tonne wheat amid pandemic

Punjab, which contributes 30-35 per cent wheat to the national kitty, is expecting to harvest around 185 lakh tonnes of grain

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:42 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat is Rs 1,925.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Punjab had procured 100 lakh metric tonne of wheat in a record 20 days.

“We have completed procurement of more than 100 lakh metric tonnes of wheat,” he said in a tweet.

“An additional 35 lakh metric tonne of wheat is expected to be procured in the coming days. I congratulate farmers, arthiyas and all government departments for making this possible,” he added.

 



Punjab, which contributes 30-35 per cent wheat to the national kitty, is expecting to harvest around 185 lakh tonnes and the market arrival is likely to be about 135 lakh tonnes, amounting Rs 26,000 crore, officials said.

The minimum support price (MSP) of wheat is Rs 1,925.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

UK now has second-highest Covid-19 toll after United States, data shows
May 06, 2020 13:28 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: Flipkart reveals what Indians searched on its website
May 06, 2020 13:28 IST
100 Hours 100 Stars: Sonu Nigam says ‘something majestic is happening’
May 06, 2020 13:23 IST
‘What after May 17?’: Sonia Gandhi seeks answer from Centre
May 06, 2020 13:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.