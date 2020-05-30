Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab raises fine for spitting, not wearing masks in public to Rs 500

Punjab raises fine for spitting, not wearing masks in public to Rs 500

The state government also increased the fine for violating the home quarantine to Rs 2,000

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Friday enhanced stricter penalties for violating guidelines issued to contain the spread of Coronavirus by increasing the fine for spitting and not wearing masks in public to Rs 500.

The state government also increased the fine for violating the home quarantine to Rs 2,000. Previously, the state government imposed a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing masks, Rs 100 for spitting at public places, and Rs 500 for violating home quarantine guidelines.

Taking cognisance of violations of the guidelines, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said penalties needed to be enhanced to keep Punjab safe from the coronavirus. The state government also fixed Rs 2,000 as fine for violating social-distancing norms by owners of shops or commercial places.

A fine of Rs 3,000 will be imposed on owners of buses, Rs 2,000 on cars, and Rs 500 on auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers for violating social-distancing norms, Sidhu said.



Non-payment of fine will attract legal action under IPC Section 188 (order promulgated by a public servant empowered by the law to do so), he said in a statement.

He said the Amarinder Singh government is working round-the-clock to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said Punjab became the leading state in the country in recovery of Covid-19 patients, which is around 91%.

The minister said that officials not below the post of block development and panchayat officer, naib tehsildar and any official authorised by deputy commissioners can impose the penalties under the provisions of Epidemic Disease Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab raises fine for spitting, not wearing masks in public to Rs 500
May 30, 2020 00:11 IST
Private traders stay away from wheat purchase this Rabi season in Punjab
May 30, 2020 00:07 IST
Less than 1% cases required ventilator in Punjab
May 30, 2020 00:05 IST
Karnataka asks travellers from high-risk states to pay Rs 650 for mandatory Covid-19 test
May 30, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.