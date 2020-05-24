Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab reforms dept working on tech solutions: Vini Mahajan

Punjab reforms dept working on tech solutions: Vini Mahajan

She said that the COVA app they built to track the pandemic had got 23 lakh downloads to date, claiming that this app was developed before other governments.

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Additional chief secretary (ACS) governance reforms and public grievances department Vini Mahajan has said that the IT team of her department had been tasked with building and implementing technology-led solutions to help the state government in the difficult phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive officer (CEO) e-governance Ravi Bhagat and director of the department Parminder Pal Singh would supervise these initiatives, she said, adding that the department had helped develop solutions to manage, share and analyse data as well as to provide essential citizen-centric services during the lockdown as well.

She added that the COVA app they built to track the pandemic had got 23 lakh downloads to date, claiming that this app was developed before other governments.

“Eleven states in the country requested for access to admin logins to the COVA App and the dashboard so that they could use the features of the application to manage services in their respective states as well,” Mahajan added. She added her team had been consistently offering IT support to the departments of health and family welfare and medical education and research, the state covid-19 Control Room and to the Punjab Mandi Board.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Epicentre Bapu Dham Colony accounts for 72% of Chandigarh’s total cases
May 25, 2020 00:04 IST
IAF set to raise second LCA squadron in Sulur
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail
May 25, 2020 00:00 IST
Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh
May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.