Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab reports 19 deaths, 944 fresh Covid-19 cases

Punjab reports 19 deaths, 944 fresh Covid-19 cases

NEW SINGLE-DAY HIGH State’s positive patients’ tally reaches 17,063 and death toll to 405

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab reported its sharpest single-day spike of 944 Covid-19 cases on Saturday which pushed the tally to 17,063, while 19 fatalities in the same period took the death toll in the state to 405.

Ludhiana reported nine deaths and 193 positive cases. The district’s Covid tally is now 3,439, the highest in Punjab, after Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Five people died and 101 tested positive for COVID-19 in Jalandhar. The district has reported 2,414 cases so far and 60 deaths. One person died and 35 tested positive in Kapurthala, while two deaths were reported in Amritsar, which also recorded 44 fresh cases. Also on Saturday, 35 people from Gurdaspur district positive for Covid-19.

A 37-year-old man from Sunam and a 43-year-old man from Lehra died due to covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Saturday. Besides, eighteen people contracted the infection in Sangrur district. Of these, seven are from Sangrur (prisoners), five from Moonak (prisoners), two from Sunam and one each from Longowal, Kauhrian, Dhuri and Bhawanigarh.



Meanwhile a 74-year-old woman died and 110, including 82 migrants, tested positive in Bathinda. Fazilka reported 21 cases whereas 13 people were tested positive in Ferozepur district.

In Patiala, 89 people contracted the infection.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
Aug 02, 2020 00:05 IST
Aubameyang scores a brace Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup title
Aug 02, 2020 00:04 IST
Eleven killed as 70-tonne crane collapses at Vizag’s shipyard
Aug 02, 2020 00:04 IST
Punjab hooch tragedy toll rises to 84; Oppn attacks Amarinder
Aug 02, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.