Home / Chandigarh / Punjab reports 4 Covid deaths, 229 fresh cases

Punjab reports 4 Covid deaths, 229 fresh cases

DEATH COUNT: 134 Sangrur tops the chart with 69 cases, followed by Ludhiana 46, Patiala 30, Jalandhar 17

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:41 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Patiala

Punjab on Sunday reported four deaths and 229 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s count to 5,285. The state death count due to the virus has climbed to 134.

Of the 229 cases, Sangrur reported 69 cases, followed by Ludhiana 46, Patiala 30, Jalandhar 17, twelve each in Amritsar and SBS Nagar, Mohali 10, Gurdaspur 8, four each in Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib, three each in Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur, Faridkot two, one each in Tarn Taran, Muktsar and Fazilka, according to field reports received till 10pm.

TWO DEAD, 30 POSITIVE IN PATIALA

Two persons died while 30 tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala on Sunday. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said 50-year-old employee of district education office succumbed to virus at an isolation facility in the Government Rajindra Hospital. In another case, 60-year-old resident of Rajla village of Patiala district also died after his condition deteriorated on Sunday.

The positive patients include 14 contacts of earlier positive patients, six pregnant women, three patients with influenza-like illness symptoms and four cops of the crime investigation agency (CIA), Nabha.



ONE DEAD, 46 NEW CASES IN LUDHIANA

A 65-year-old woman from Hoshiarpur succumbed to Covid-19 at Mohandai Oswal Hospital in Ludhiana. The district also reported 46 positive cases, including three policemen and a Punjab Home Guards jawan. The woman, a resident of Badial village in Hoshiarpur, wass suffering from last stage cancer and was admitted in the hospital on June 19. She tested positive on June 21.

Sangrur reported 69 cases of which 20 are from Malerkotla, two from Dhuri, one each from Sangrur and Bhawanigarh.

With 17 more positive cases of the novel coronavirus, Jalandhar district crossed the 700-mark on Sunday. Health department nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr TP Singh Sandhu said that with this, a total 708 positive cases reported so far in the district. The health officials said that Among 17 positive cases, 14 were contacts of the positive patients while three new cases detected in the district.

A-75-year-old woman of Lamba pind in Jalandhar district died due to Covid-19 on Sunday. She was aunt of Akali MLA from Adampur, Pawan Kumar Tinu. She was referred to Amritsar hospital from Jalandhar civil hospital three days ago. She was suffering from chronic diseases, including hyper tension and diabetics.

Twelve persons, including nine foreign-returnees, tested positive in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Sunday, said civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Prasad Bhatia, adding that there were presently total 19 active cases of Covid-19 in the district.

Besides, three persons each tested positive in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

Three fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Rupnagar district on Sunday. Civil surgeon Dr HN Sharma said a 53-year-old man from Shivalik Avenue locality of Nangal, who returned from Odisha recently, and two youths aged 21 and 18 of Katta Sabor village in Nurpur Bedi area, also contracted the infection. They recently returned from Ambala.

An 80-year-old woman tested positive in Muktsar on Sunday. She is a resident of Gidderbaha and had recently travelled to Haridwar.

Ten persons tested positive in Mohali district.

