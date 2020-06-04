Punjab reports 59 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Thursday reported 59 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s case tally to 2,506.

Ludhiana topped the chart with 24 cases followed by Amritsar 15, Jalandhar six, Pathankot four, Bathinda three and one each in Muktsar, Fazilka, Rupnagar, Barnala, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur and one in Patiala.

20 FRESH INFECTIONS IN MAJHA REGION

The Majha region of the state reported 20 fresh cases. “Of the 15 people tested positive in Amritsar, 11 are community transmission cases. One patient is the close contact of a positive patient, who was reported in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar. A person with travel history from Haryana was also tested positive,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore. Besides, a private doctor from the Katra Praja area contracted infection.

Four cases were reported from Pathankot and one from Gurdaspur. The patient in Gurdaspur had returned from Kuwait a few days ago.

DOC COUPLE’S DAUGHTER INFECTED IN LUDHIANA

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the new cases include two-year-old daughter of the doctor couple from Khanna who had tested positive for the virus two days ago. The doctor couple is suspected to have caught the infection while treating ex-serviceman Ujagar Singh, 86, at Mohandai Oswal Hospital. Ujagar died on June 1.

Besides, four contacts of a 20-year-old man from Baupur village in Khanna, who returned from Manesar in Gurugram on May 20, have tested positive. They comprise a 57-year-old woman, 24-year-old man, 14-year-old boy and a five-year-old child.

Fifteen contacts of a Chhawani Mohalla patient also tested positive.

3 SIBLINGS AMONG 5 TEST POSITIVE IN SOUTH MALWA

Five new cases of Covid-19, including three siblings in Bathinda, were reported in south Malwa region on Thursday. Bathinda civil surgeon Amrik Singh Sandhu said three persons had come from Mumbai to Bathinda via Sriganganagar on Shramik Express train. These patients include a young woman and her two brothers. Sandhu said the three were in home quarantine since June 1.

In Fazilka, a 45-year-old woman was tested positive. Civil surgeon Chander Mohan Kataria said the patient is being treated in an isolation facility. Muktsar also reported a fresh coronavirus case.

51 COPS HOME QUARANTINED

Fifty-one cops, including Barnala SSP have been home quarantined after a drug accused, Zulfikar, alias Zulfi, who was arrested from Malerkotla town of Sangrur district and was on police remand, tested positive for Covid-19. Civil surgeon GB Singh said the patient has been sent to isolation centre. “We have quarantined 51 cops, including SSP Sandeep Geol, SP (investigation) Sukhdev Singh Virk, DSP Ramninder Singh Deol and ASP Pragya Jain, besides staff of the local court,” added the civil surgeon.

Though the SSP, DSP and ASP tested negative for the virus, they will remain in home quarantine, said health officials.

In Rupnagar, a 23-year-old man of Lakhvindra Enclave locality, who returned from Delhi recently, tested positive for the virus.

ASI CONTRACTS INFECTION IN KAPURTHALA

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Begowal police station in Kapurthala tested positive for coronavirus. The 50-year-old cop’s sample was taken on Tuesday after he showed symptoms of the virus. His 17 close contacts, including the nine cops of the police station, have been quarantined at Bholath civil hospital. The ASI hails from Hoshiarpur district and was admitted to Hoshiarpur civil hospital for treatment, said health officials.

A 17-year-old resident of Nabha tested positive in Patiala. He had returned from Chennai recently and was quarantined.

PREGNANT WOMEN, 3 OTHERS TEST +VE IN JALANDHAR

Four persons, including a pregnant woman from Lama Pind, tested positive for coronavirus in Jalandhar. The others include a 55-year-old man from Tagore Nagar, 29-year-old man from Preet Nagar, 65-year-old woman from Rose Garden.

Besides, a Rahon man, who returned from Kuwait, tested positive of virus in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

(Inputs from Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Sangrur)