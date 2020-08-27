Sections
Punjab reports biggest single-day jump of 1,746 Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 47,836

Punjab reported its sharpest single-day spike of 1,746 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 47,836, while 37 more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,256, a medical bulletin said.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh

Ludhiana reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 350, followed by 210 in Gurdaspur, 188 in Patiala, 186 in Jalandhar, 178 in Mohali, 127 in Bathinda, 94 in Hoshiarpur, and 74 in Amritsar. (File photo for representation)

Of the latest deaths, seven were reported from Amritsar; five each from Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali; four from Patiala; two each from Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran; and one each from Barnala, Fazilka, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar, it said.

Ludhiana reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 350, followed by 210 in Gurdaspur, 188 in Patiala, 186 in Jalandhar, 178 in Mohali, 127 in Bathinda, 94 in Hoshiarpur, and 74 in Amritsar.

A total of 741 coronavirus patients were discharged as they recovered from the infection. So far 30,972 people have been cured of the infection.



Currently, there are 15,608 active Covid-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

Forty-nine critical patients are on ventilator support and 425 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With 24,068 more samples being collected for Covid-19 testing, the total number of samples taken so far has reached 9,88,119, it said. 

