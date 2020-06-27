Punjab’s coronavirus case count crosses 5,000-mark in 110 days

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in Punjab, the state crossed the 5,000-mark with the total cases now reaching 5,056.

Punjab recorded its first positive case on March 9 when a Hoshiarpur resident, who returned from Italy, tested positive for the virus.

A total of 99 people contracted infection in Punjab on Saturday. The state also recorded 8 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 130, as per field reports received till 10pm.

According to the state government’s media bulletin, Punjab recorded more than 1,000 cases in six days.

FIVE SUCCUMB TO VIRUS IN LUDHIANA

Five persons succumbed to coronavirus at different health facilities in Ludhiana on Saturday.

A 51-year-old resident Pukhraj Colony in Bathinda died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. He was rushed to the hospital on June 25 in a critical condition and was kept on a ventilator, said medical superintendent Dr Ashwani Chaudhary.

A 65-year-old resident Jalandhar died at SPS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk. He was referred to the hospital from a private health facility in Jalandhar on June 23. He was suffering from renal cancer.

A 43-year-old woman of Pathankot, who was rushed to hospital on June 13, died on Saturday. Besides, two persons from Malerkotla in Sangrur, aged 40 and 63, succumbed to the virus i the city.

With this, the total number of deaths reported in the city from other districts has reached 22, while 19 from Ludhiana have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana reported 16 more positive cases taking the tally to 744.

While two cases were reported from Haibowal Road and Chandigarh Road, respectively, one person each was tested positive from, Model Town, Dugri, Bhamia Kalan, Jaswant Nagar, ATI Road, Basian village and Nandpur village.

TWO DEATHS IN AMRITSAR

Two persons died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, health officials said. “A 65-year-old man, resident of Prem Nagar at Daburji Road, was admitted to GNDH when he showed symptoms of Covid-19. His samples were tested and reports came out to be positive. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He, however, did not show any signs of recovery and passed away on Saturday. Also, a 63-year-old woman of Rayya Mandi, here, was suffering from cancer. She was also tested positive for Covid-19, a few days back, but died on Saturday,” said civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh.

“The district also reported 14 fresh cases on Saturday, of which nine are fresh community transmission cases and five are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients,” he said.

ONE DEAD, SIX POSITIVE IN PATIALA

A 33-year-old resident of Khanpur Warring village of Patiala died of coronavirus on Saturday. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said he was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died due to the infection.

Besides, six more persons tested positive in the district, of which two are contacts of earlier positive patients and four returned from other states.

Jalandhar reported 19 fresh cases and SBS Nagar four. Three persons tested positive in Bathinda. These include a police constable and two army jawans from Bathinda cantonment. Five persons contracted infection in Hoshiarpur, two in Faridkot and one in Muktsar.