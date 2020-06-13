Punjab’s coronavirus count crosses 3,000 mark, death toll climbs to 64

Punjab on Friday reported two deaths and 82 fresh infections, taking the state’s tally to 3,018, as per the latest field reports received till 11pm. The state has reported 64 fatalities due to Covid-19 so far.

JALANDHAR WOMAN DIES IN LUDHIANA

A 67-year-old woman from Grover Colony, Jalandhar, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana early on Friday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the woman, Shanu Sharma, was admitted on June 5 and tested positive the next day.

Medical superintendent Dr Ashwani Chaudhary, who is in-charge of the Covid-19 units of the hospital, said the patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. She was suffering from diabetes and hypertension besides flu symptoms. She was on ventilator support ever since she was admitted in the hospital.

MALERKOTA WOMAN SUCCUMBS TO VIRUS IN PATIALA

A 52-year-old woman succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Friday. The patient, Bimla Devi, was a resident of Malerkotla town, around 35km from Sangrur.

Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ravinder Kaur Kaler said, “Bimla Devi was first rushed to the local hospital where she tested positive for Covid-19. She was referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital at Patiala as she was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.”

She was put on ventilator at the hospital but passed away.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana reported 27 new Covid-19 cases, a biggest single-day spike ever since the lockdown was clamped in March. Of the 25 patients, 13 are women, while one is a 22-year-old expectant mother from Tibba Road. Two sisters (2.5 years and 12ears) from Vivek Nagar also tested poitive.

Besides, a 42-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter living in Islam Gunj contracted the infection. Three more positive cases, two women aged 62, 35 years and a 3-year-old girl have reported from containment zone of Chhawani Mohalla.

36 FRESH INFECTIONS IN AMRITSAR

Amritsar district on Friday recorded 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the district’s total tally to 578, health officials say.

“Out of 36 cases, 17 are fresh community transmission cases. These patients were suffering from Covid-19 symptoms when they consulted the flu corners for testing. 18 people are the close contacts of the Covid-19 patents. All the patients have been isolated at government medical college and hospital (GMCH) here.

3 NEW CASES IN SANGRUR

Three people tested positive for coronavirus disease in Sangrur on Friday. According to health department officials, one cop from Sangrur, one Malerkotla resident and a person admitted at DMC, Ludhiana, were reported infected with the disease.

Two more people contracted the infection in Hoshiarpur. One of the patients is an armyman who recently came home from Jammu camp. The other infected person had returned from Gurugram. The latter’s wife and child were also tested but their reports came negative. Both the patients belong to Mukerian sub-division.

Three persons tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar, confirmed nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr TP Singh Sandhu adding that with this total 325 positive cases reported in the Jalandhar district so far.

COP AMONG 6 INFECTED IN PATHANKOT

Pathankot deputy commissioner GS Khaira said, “Six more people of the district were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and most of them are contacts of Covid-19 patients. The six infected people include a policeman from Shahpurkandi area of the district. The total active cases in the district are now 63.”

Five persons tested positive of novel coronavirus in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Friday. Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said four people returned from Maharashtra while one person belongs to Sahalon village of the district.