Punjab’s Covid-19 positivity rate hits two-month low

But state has failed to improve its death ratio which continues to be the highest in India at 3.14%.

A gradual daily decline in Covid-19 cases in Punjab in over the two weeks has brought the state’s overall positivity rate down to 5.2 %, the lowest in the past two months.

The positivity rate for the week ending October 23 was 3%, also the lowest during the same period. The rate for the week from September 14 to 20 was 9.8% when the daily addition of cases in the state ranged from 2,300 to 2,500. The overall positivity then was also the highest at 6.4%, show the figures available with the health department.

The national positivity rate also came down to 7.81% on October 22.

“This is a significant development in the fight against the coronavirus when the state has maintained high sample collection daily. Despite decrease in positivity rate, we have not cut our collection. An average 25,000 people were tested in the last fortnight on a daily basis,” said Punjab Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.



Mortality rate continues to rise

The state has failed to improve its death ratio which continues to be the highest in India at 3.14%, almost double the country’s overall mortality rate of 1.6%.

Punjab is the only state now with a mortality rate higher than 3% followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat at 2.64% and 2.24% (as on October 22). Most states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, have managed to decrease their Covid death ratio. Till October 22, the state witnessed 4,072 deaths due to infection.

When the state witnessed its peak of cases from September 14 to 20, its case fatality ratio was 2.9%.



State planning its 3rd sero survey

The nodal officer said Punjab is likely to conduct its third serological survey in the next few days. “We think this is the best time to do it as business and other commercial activities have almost in a full swing. Besides, the government has allowed some social gatherings with riders,” said Dr Bhaskar.

The previous sero survey carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had found that in the worst-hit districts of Ludhiana and Jalandhar 18% and 9.7% of the population may have been exposed to the virus.

The survey was conducted in four districts of the state from August 17 and September 22.

The first sero survey that was carried out in containment zones had found antibodies in 27.7% of the population living in these areas.