Punjab’s Covid-19 tally nearing 112,000; 1,271 fresh cases logged

As per a medical bulletin, Punjab on Monday added 1,271 fresh cases and 46 more related deaths due to coronavirus (Covid-19), which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 111,375 and 3,284 respectively.

The active cases have climbed to 17,746 whereas over 90,000 have recovered from Covid-19 till now, the bulletin showed.

The bulletin highlighted 68 critical patients are on ventilator support while 331 are on oxygen support.

Out of the new Covid-19 cases, Amritsar added 180, followed by Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88).

Among the new deaths, eight were reported from Jalandhar, seven from Mohali, six each from Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, five from Gurdaspur and four from Amritsar. Two deaths each were reported from Kapurthala, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Sangrur, the bulletin added.

Over 1.7 million samples have been tested so far for Covid-19 in the state, it said.

