Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s Covid-19 tally nearing 112,000; 1,271 fresh cases logged

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally nearing 112,000; 1,271 fresh cases logged

Out of the new Covid-19 cases, Amritsar added 180, followed by Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88).

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Over 1.7 million samples have been tested so far for Covid-19 in the state, the bulletin said. (Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)

As per a medical bulletin, Punjab on Monday added 1,271 fresh cases and 46 more related deaths due to coronavirus (Covid-19), which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 111,375 and 3,284 respectively.

The active cases have climbed to 17,746 whereas over 90,000 have recovered from Covid-19 till now, the bulletin showed.

The bulletin highlighted 68 critical patients are on ventilator support while 331 are on oxygen support.

Out of the new Covid-19 cases, Amritsar added 180, followed by Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88).

Among the new deaths, eight were reported from Jalandhar, seven from Mohali, six each from Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, five from Gurdaspur and four from Amritsar. Two deaths each were reported from Kapurthala, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Sangrur, the bulletin added.

Over 1.7 million samples have been tested so far for Covid-19 in the state, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Sep 28, 2020 22:35 IST

latest news

India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Sep 28, 2020 22:36 IST
Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Proud of my son, says father of Pakistani man who stabbed 2 in Paris
Sep 28, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.