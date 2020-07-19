Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s Covid count crosses 10,000 mark in 132 days

Punjab’s Covid count crosses 10,000 mark in 132 days

The state also reported eight deaths, taking the fatalities due to the virus to 254

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With 254 new cases, Punjab’s coronavirus cases crossed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. The state also reported eight deaths, taking the fatalities due to the virus to 254, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Four Covid-19 patients died while 69 tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana. Two patients, a 72-year-old woman of the Janakpuri and a 55-year-old man from Islam Ganj, who were referred from Mohandai Oswal Hospital and DMC&H, respectively, to civil hospital Ludhiana were declared dead on arrival. The other fatalities include a 41-year-old man from Lohara, and a 55-year-old man from Bhamia village.

A 60-year-old man from the Sham Nagar area of Majitha tested positive for Covid-19 after his death on Sunday. Besides, 28 fresh cases were reported in Amritsar district. Meanwhile, Gurdaspur reported two fresh cases.

In yet another major spike, 80 people contracted the virus in Patiala district on Sunday. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of total cases, 51 are from Patiala city, 11 from Samana, nine from Rajpura, three from Nabha, one from Patran and five from villages across the district.



Fifty persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar. The district has reported 1,654 cases so far, including 1,041 recoveries and 32 deaths. Besides, two employees of deputy commissioner office among three persons tested positive in Kapurthala district.

Twelve persons, including three police personnel, contracted infection in Ferozepur, six, including two BSF constables, in Fazilka, two in Muktsar, 19 in Sangrur and 18 in Mohali.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Jul 19, 2020 23:52 IST
UGC set to issue norms for online degree courses
Jul 19, 2020 23:52 IST
Hutments washed away in overflowing drain near ITO; dramatic video goes viral
Jul 19, 2020 23:52 IST
Father dumps stillborn in canal after AP villagers protest burial
Jul 19, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.