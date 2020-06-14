Sections
Punjab SC panel wants panchayats’ ‘anti-labour’ resolutions quashed

Asks the rural development department to submit an action-taken report by June 19

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:28 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Taking serious note of ‘anti-labour’ resolutions recently passed by some Punjab panchayats, the state commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a report from the department of rural development and panchayats.

Terming the resolutions illegal, the commission has also asked the department to scrap all such directions and submit an action-taken report by June 19.

It may be mentioned that amid shortage of labour due to mass exodus of migrant labourers, the panchayats in several districts of Punjab had passed resolutions fixing wages for local labourers.

As per these resolutions, farm labourers were to be paid ₹2,500 to ₹3,200 for sowing paddy on one acre, while the farmhands were demanding ₹4,000-₹4,500 per acre.



“Not only constitutionally, it’s illegal socially and morally as well. The panchayats have no right to single out labourers, most of whom are from Dalit communities, and issue such diktats,” said commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur.

The chairperson said the commission came to know that few panchayats have even refused to feed labourers and directed them to bring them their own utensils and food.

“Who gave them (panchayats) the right to pass such resolutions, that too by making announcements on loud speakers? Further action will be taken once the department submits its report in this matter,” she added.

The commission has specifically asked Sangrur deputy commissioner to conduct an inquiry into such resolution passed by Ghanauri Khurd panchayat, which threatened the labourers of social boycott if they demanded more rates than stipulated.

“The Sangrur administration has been asked to submit a detailed report before the commission by June 19 through the sub divisional officer (civil) concerned,” the chairperson said.

Punjab Khet Majdoor Union general secretary Lachhman Singh Sewewala said though it was a welcome step, the commission must ensure that strict action was taken.

