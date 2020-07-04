Punjab School Education Board asks evaluators to speed up checking, upload marks in five days

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has directed evaluators to speed up the process of checking answer sheets for Class 12 exams. Earlier, they had been directed to check, recheck and upload the marks online in 10 days. But, in the new directions sent by the board to centre coordinators and principals, the evaluators will get only five days time to complete the process.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the evaluation process had been stopped March and was started again last month.

For Class 12, the board has set up four evaluation centers in the district at Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School (GMSSS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), GMSSS, Model Town; Government Girl’s Senior Secondary School, Khanna and Government Senior Secondary School (boys), Jagraon.

At GMSSS, PAU, the evaluation centre received 20 bundles (each containing 200 sheets), which will handed over to the teachers on Monday who will be instructed to check and upload marks online in five days. The evaluation centre at GMSSS, Model Town, also received 20 bundles.

Principal of GMSSS, PAU, Sanjeev Thapar, said, “The centre received 23 bundles of English and Punjabi answer sheets earlier, which have been checked and rechecked. The teachers are uploading the marks online and will submit the bundles by Monday.”

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “I have asked centre coordinators and principals to direct teachers to speed up the work and upload the marks after answer sheets are checked.”

A teacher on evaluation duty, requesting anonymity, said, “Earlier, I used to check the answer sheets and another was deputed for rechecking. But, last month, the board directed the evaluators to check, re-check and upload the marks online in 10 days which has burdened us. Now, they have asked us to complete the process in five days. To complete it in such a short period of time, the teacher has to devote entire day.”