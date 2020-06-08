Sections
Punjab seeks modification in order allowing schools to collect 70% fee

It was on May 22 that the HC, acting on the plea of Independent Schools’ Association, Chandigarh, with 78-member schools in Punjab and Chandigarh, had allowed schools to charge 70% fee from students for the academic year 2020-21

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Monday sought modification in high court order which had allowed Punjab schools to collect 70% of school fee.

It was on May 22 that high court, acting on the plea of Independent Schools’ Association, Chandigarh, with 78-member schools in Punjab and Chandigarh, had allowed schools to charge 70% fee from students for the academic year 2020-21. The court had also allowed schools to charge admission fee in two instalments in six months and further directed that teachers in these schools would have to be paid 70% of their salaries. Subsequently, 3,000 odd other schools too approached the court and were also granted similar relief. The decision resulted in widespread protests by parents in several parts of the state.

Acting on the Punjab’s application high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri has sought schools’ response by June 12.

State’s advocate General, Atul Nanda told court that most affected party in the case, parents were not before the court. Further, court asked schools to pay 70% salaries to the teachers, which affects teachers’ right to get full salary, he said. “They should also have been impleaded as party. The order goes against the Centre’s advisory on full salary to employees, which has not been challenged by schools,” Nanda said.



