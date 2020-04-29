Punjab sees decline in percentage of + cases against total tests done

Despite speculation that the number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab could be less because of low testing, the state has witnessed a decline in percentage of positive cases against the total tests done.

An analysis of the figures issued by the health department reveals that on April 4, the state’s percentage of positive cases against the total tests done was 4.1%. Of the 1,585 tests conducted till then, 65 samples were found positive.

On April 12, the figures dipped to 3.6% with state registering 135 positive cases out of 3,760 test results. On April 20, the ratio further fell to 2.9% with 191 positive cases out of 16,518 test results.

On April 27, the figure came down to 2.6% when the state crossed 330 positive cases out of 12,663 test results.

The health department considers the decline in the ratio a ‘positive sign’. “We have done comprehensive testing in the past one week. In only three days between April 25 to April 27, a total of 4,703 samples were taken across the state from our flu centres. Of these, 1500 samples were taken from green zones, out of which 800 suspects were symptomatic. Interestingly, most of the results have been found negative, which shows there is no tangible community transmission and most of the cases are related to contact histories,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, department’s official spokesperson for Covid-19.

“Had there been any community spread, it should have reflected in the ratio of positive patients against the tests done. We have increased our testing from 300 daily in the first week of April to 1,500-2,000 daily since last week,” he said.

LAL PATH LABS APPROVED FOR TESTING IN PUNJAB

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary Vini Mahajan said in a Tweet that privately owned ‘Lal Path Labs’ has also been approved for testing in Punjab.

Besides, two more labs in the state are likely to start conducting tests for coronavirus soon. These will include one lab each at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana, and Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research, Amritsar.

“The state government has aggressively pushed the case of the two institutes with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and once the approval comes, the state’s capacity will get a further boost,” said a senior government official.