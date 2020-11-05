Punjab to open colleges, universities from November 16

The decision to resume classes in colleges and universities after eight months was taken by the state home department in consultation with the higher education department. (HT file photo)

The Punjab government will open colleges and universities from November 16.

The decision to resume classes in colleges and universities after eight months was taken by the state home department in consultation with the higher education department. The higher education department, which will issue the detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), plans to start with in-person classes for sciences or medicine, and research-related courses initially, according to sources.

Thereafter, classes for management, commerce, and arts and language courses are likely to be started in that order after regular assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

The Union ministry of education had on November 2 issued guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges after the lockdown restrictions were eased and left it to the state governments to decide on resuming physical classes.

Sources said the contours of the academic calendar would be decided in consultation with the vice-chancellors of the state universities.

In hostels, not more than one student will be accommodated per room to begin with.