Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab to open colleges, universities from November 16

Punjab to open colleges, universities from November 16

The higher education department, which will issue the detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures, plans to start with in-person classes for sciences or medicine, and research-related courses initially.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The decision to resume classes in colleges and universities after eight months was taken by the state home department in consultation with the higher education department. (HT file photo)

The Punjab government will open colleges and universities from November 16.

The decision to resume classes in colleges and universities after eight months was taken by the state home department in consultation with the higher education department. The higher education department, which will issue the detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), plans to start with in-person classes for sciences or medicine, and research-related courses initially, according to sources.

Thereafter, classes for management, commerce, and arts and language courses are likely to be started in that order after regular assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

The Union ministry of education had on November 2 issued guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges after the lockdown restrictions were eased and left it to the state governments to decide on resuming physical classes.

Sources said the contours of the academic calendar would be decided in consultation with the vice-chancellors of the state universities.

In hostels, not more than one student will be accommodated per room to begin with.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Nov 05, 2020 17:06 IST
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 15:09 IST
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Nov 05, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Fight of development vs destruction, says JP Nadda in Bihar poll campaign
Nov 05, 2020 17:07 IST
Digital Swiss Gold announces the launch of its DSG mobile app that allows Indian consumers to buy and hold physical gold in Switzerland
Nov 05, 2020 17:04 IST
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 17:09 IST
India committed to uphold rules-based international order: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
Nov 05, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.