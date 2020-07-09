Punjab to set up plasma bank, start rapid antigen testing in five districts

Even as the state authorities are prepared to launch rapid antigen testing in five of the worst-affected districts from Friday, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the go-ahead for establishment of a plasma bank to facilitate Covid plasma therapy treatment. The treatment is already being carried out as an ICMR trial project in government hospitals.

Chairing a video-conference review meeting on the Covid-19 situation, Amarinder approved the establishment of the plasma bank under the supervision and guidance of Dr Neelam Marwaha, former head of blood bank and transfusion medicine, who is already involved in and guiding the plasma therapy trials. The plasma bank would serve as a ready inventory source for seriously ill patients or those at risk of severe disease, and thus will enable a wider range of adults to be treated with convalescent plasma, according to an official release.

In total, 15 patients have been recruited for the trial, of whom eight were given plasma and rest seven had been placed in control arm as per randomisation by the ICMR. Five patients have recovered completely and will be discharged soon.

CM TO WRITE TO PARTY CHIEFS ON GATHERINGS

Expressing concern over the increasing violations of safety norms in the state, many of them by political parties, the CM said he will write to the presidents of all the registered political parties to seek their cooperation in checking large gatherings. Director general of police Dinkar Gupta also said the police had registered cases against some of the political parties for violation of Covid safety norms and his department was also planning to write to all the parties not to indulge in such acts.

SOPs TO BE ISSUED FOR GOVT OFFICERS’ MEETINGS

Pointing out that 258 cases, including 11 PCS officers, were reported on Wednesday, the CM stressed the need to raise the guard even further. He asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to issue SOPs for government officers’ meetings, visit to other offices etc, making it clear that spread of infection among critical manpower due to casual attitude was not acceptable.

Underlining the need for stricter enforcement of the safety rules, Amarinder directed the DGP not go soft on challans against violators. The meeting was informed that as many as 4,882 challans were issued on Wednesday alone, mostly for not wearing masks. The DGP said that in view of the increase in number of cases, directions for sample testing in prisons had been issued.

He further revealed that the e-registration process that started from midnight on Monday for inbound travellers had already seen 31,959 registrations, of which 4,277 were from the hotspots, mainly Delhi.

Adviser, health, medical education & research, Dr KK Talwar said Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Patiala districts were identified for the pilot rapid antigen testing. On finalisation of rates for private hospitals, he said two rounds of meetings had already been held with the hospitals and another was scheduled for Monday, after which the rates can be fixed.

Principal secretary, medical education, DK Tiwari, in his presentation said the state’s mortality rate was currently 2.6% as against India’s 2.8%.