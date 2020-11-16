Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab universities, colleges reopen to poor attendance

Punjab universities, colleges reopen to poor attendance

Most institutes that reopened reported 10% to 15% attendance, a few remain closed for Bhai Dooj even as authorities ensured strict adherence to social distancing norms

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:32 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Amritsar

A worker sanitising the corridors of Amritsar’s Khalsa College, which reopened after an eight-month lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Colleges and universities reopened on Monday across Punjab after an eight-month break following the Covid-19 outbreak, but most reported poor attendance.

In Amritsar, however, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and most of its affiliated colleges were closed with reopening dates yet to be fixed even though plans are being chalked out to start classes in phases. Buildings were being sanitised and staff tested for Covid-19.

According to the Khalsa college principal, Dr Mehal Singh, “the college was reopened for exit classes in the first phase, but just 15% students showed up. Since it was raining today (Monday) and the students were still confused about reopening dates not many of them attended classes. However, it will take nearly eight to 10 days for the situation to normalise,” he added.

Students took precautionary measures and wearing of masks was mandatory. “College staff was also tested for Covid-19 last week and the buildings are being sanitised regularly,” Dr Singh added.



According to information from Saroop Rani Government College in the city, nearly 15% to 20% students attended classes.

In Jalandhar, Doaba College remained open while Saint Soldier, Khalsa and others were closed due to the Bhai Dooj festival.

A Lovely Professional University spokesperson said the authorities had decided to resume classes from the next semester.

Most private colleges closed

In Faridkot, government colleges reopened in the south Malwa district but most private colleges were closed. Central University of Punjab (CUP) and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), both in Bathinda, did not reopen.

Special teams, however, inspected all campuses and reviewed sanitisation and social distancing arrangements in classrooms.

The student turnout was poor here too, with just 100 students out of 3,200 attending classes at the Government Brijindra college in Faridkot, and 10% reporting at the Government Rajindra College at Bathinda,

Confirming the poor attendance, Dr Raminder Ghai, principal of the Government Brijindra College said, “To maintain social distancing, we have asked the students to come on alternate days,with girls attending classes one day and boys the next.”

An MRSPTU official spokesperson said the academic session for the current semester will start from November 18, so the classes will resume from Wednesday. “The university officials on Monday held a meeting to discuss the reopening process,” he added.

CUP, which is running online classes, is yet to resume classroom teaching.

50% final year students in classes

Poor attendance was reported in Patiala too with about 10% students turning up at Government Mohindra College, even as the administration asked 50% final year students to attend.

“We have called final year students and that too on rotation basis. We have taken all precautionary measures to provide a safe environment to them,” said a college spokesperson.

About seven teachers had been deputed to ensure social distancing norms were being followed, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nov 16, 2020 18:08 IST
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
Nov 16, 2020 18:12 IST
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nov 16, 2020 17:45 IST
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 16:17 IST

latest news

Boris Johnson self-isolates after MP he met tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 16, 2020 18:50 IST
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics Summit tomorrow
Nov 16, 2020 18:42 IST
Doggo stranded in Mexico flood gets rescued, video may leave you teary-eyed. Watch
Nov 16, 2020 18:39 IST
Arthritis drug may improve Covid-19 survival among elderly patients
Nov 16, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.