Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Vigilance Bureau bids farewell to 8 officers on superannuation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau bids farewell to 8 officers on superannuation

The additional director general of police-cum-chief director BK Uppal felicitated the officers on the occasion

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) organised a party at its headquarters here on Friday to bid farewell to eight officers on their retirement.

A spokesperson of the VB said that additional director general of police-cum-chief director BK Uppal felicitated the officers. Only senior officers of the VB and the superannuating officials were present on the occasion, he added.

The ADGP gave mementoes to retiring officials-- Paramjit Singh Goraya, Swaran Singh, Ravinder Kumar Bakshi, joint director prosecution Madan Lal Solanki, superintendent Gurbachan Singh, senior assistant Saroj Sharma, assistant sub-inspector of police(ASI) Narinder Kumar and ASI Santosh Kumari.

He said that the bureau would always remember the valuable services rendered by them towards the state as well as the public.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CSBC Bihar Constable Results declared for mobile squad, driver recruitment exams, merit lists here
May 29, 2020 23:27 IST
Tripura Covid-19 tally at 250 with 10 fresh cases
May 29, 2020 23:26 IST
J’khand flies in 60 stranded workers from Ladakh
May 29, 2020 23:26 IST
European Parliament’s panel on human rights expresses concern at arrest of Indian activists
May 29, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.