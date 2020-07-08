Punjab water regulatory body chairman to get salary, perks on a par with HC judge

The chairman of the newly constituted Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA) will get salary and perks on a par with a serving high court judge, it is learnt.

The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the state has appointed former chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh as the first incumbent of the top post.

Apart from the basic pay of Rs 2.25 lakh with a dearness allowance (DA) of 21% for the chairman, other entitlements include subsidised power supply for home, free furnished accommodation, a servant for lifetime and leave traveling allowance twice a year. The perks and salary will be paid after deducting pension drawn by him.

Officials in the water resources department said the salary drawn by Karan Avtar Singh as chairman will almost equal to the last salary drawn by him when he was serving as the chief secretary.

The PWRDA members will get salary equal to that of an IAS officer of the rank of financial commissioner Rs 2.24 lakh basic pay with 21% DA besides 20% house rent allowance. They are also entitled to entertainment allowance of Rs 1,000 and LTC once in two years.

Meanwhile, assuming of charge by Karan Avtar along with two newly appointed members Sushil Gupta and Surinder Singh Kukal has been delayed as a petition challenging Singh’s appointment was filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court and is listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Inderjit Kaushal, an HC lawyer who was also a contender for the post along with Singh and 20 other, has challenged the selection citing favouritism.

Karan Avtar Singh, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was appointed as chairman two months prior to his retirement on August 31. He is learnt to have requested for premature retirement and the approval for the same is pending.

The state government is also likely to appoint secretary of the water regulatory authority — a retired or serving officer of the rank of special secretary.