Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhwinder Singh Bindra initiates first phase of Punjab’s youth contact programme

Sukhwinder Singh Bindra initiates first phase of Punjab’s youth contact programme

The state youth development board chairman met members of Youth Clubs, Red Ribbon Clubs, and NSS units of Mohali

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Initiating the first phase of the state’s youth contact programme from Mohali, Punjab youth development board chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra met members of Youth Clubs, Red Ribbon Clubs, and NSS units of the district.

Bindra apprised the clubs of various schemes related to youth being run by the state government. He said that the youth development board has initiated a drive to interact with all the youth clubs and NSS programme officers across the state to know their problems and to answer their queries for the all-round development of the youth.

During the meeting, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra informed that to encourage the youth to join such clubs and NSS activities, the board is planning to distribute sports kits to the clubs and bestow appreciation certificates upon best volunteers.

Beginning from SAS Nagar, the drive will cover Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, and Amritsar in the first phase of the programme.

Kamaljeet Singh Sidhu, deputy director, youth services department, and Rupinder Kaur, assistant director, were also present.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
Dec 03, 2020 23:04 IST
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
Dec 03, 2020 23:25 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
Dec 03, 2020 23:15 IST

latest news

Allow partial reopening of schools, CISCE urges Maharashtra government
Dec 04, 2020 00:29 IST
Blow to BJP, MVA candidates lead in 4 Council seat polls in Maharashtra
Dec 04, 2020 00:28 IST
Machhiwara market committee accountant held on graft charges
Dec 04, 2020 00:26 IST
Teachers organisation demands postponement of first-year Mumbai university exams
Dec 04, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.