Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Youth Development Board to organise awareness campaign on Covid-19 on July 4

Punjab Youth Development Board to organise awareness campaign on Covid-19 on July 4

A cycle rally from Kharar to Chapparchiri will be organised in Mohali

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board, on Thursday, said the board will organise an awareness campaign on Covid-19 all over Punjab on July 4.

Releasing pamphlets and other promotional items for the occasion, he said that as part of this campaign, a cycle rally from Kharar to Chapparchiri will be organised in Mohali, to generate awareness on how to remain safe from the virus.

Apart from this, a webinar will also be held on the topic “Covid-19: Challenges and opportunities for youth”.

Bindra added that a plethora of activities will be organised and 70 youth club volunteers will go from door-to-door in villages generating awareness.



He added that these activities will be carried out zone-wise by dividing Mohali into four zones.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saumya Tandon says all TV actors have been asked to take a pay cut
Jul 02, 2020 21:56 IST
Chandigarh: IIT Roorkee roped in for infrastructural evaluation of Dadumajra waste processing plant
Jul 02, 2020 21:55 IST
Pvt hospital owner booked for attacking police team in Batala
Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST
Punjab Youth Development Board to organise awareness campaign on Covid-19 on July 4
Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.