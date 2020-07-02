Punjab Youth Development Board to organise awareness campaign on Covid-19 on July 4
A cycle rally from Kharar to Chapparchiri will be organised in Mohali
Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board, on Thursday, said the board will organise an awareness campaign on Covid-19 all over Punjab on July 4.
Releasing pamphlets and other promotional items for the occasion, he said that as part of this campaign, a cycle rally from Kharar to Chapparchiri will be organised in Mohali, to generate awareness on how to remain safe from the virus.
Apart from this, a webinar will also be held on the topic “Covid-19: Challenges and opportunities for youth”.
Bindra added that a plethora of activities will be organised and 70 youth club volunteers will go from door-to-door in villages generating awareness.
He added that these activities will be carried out zone-wise by dividing Mohali into four zones.