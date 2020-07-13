Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan, two others join AAP

Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan, two others join AAP

More eminent personalities will join the party in the coming days, says AAP Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Maan and two others joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

Gagan was inducted into the party by AAP’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann at a press conference here in the presence of leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh.

Besides her, former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ajay Singh Libra and former treasurer of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India Lal Chand Kataruchak joined the AAP.

Libra is from Fatehgarh Sahib whereas Kataruchak belongs to Bhoa assembly constituency in Pathankot. “The induction of persons with clean image will boost the morale of those waging a battle against Amarinder and Badals. More eminent personalities will join the party in the coming days,” the AAP state president said.



A number of other party leaders also attended the press conference where social distancing and face mask norms were not followed by several persons.

Mann said the AAP would give priority to the youth of the state in the 2022 assembly elections. “There is no doubt that the party made mistakes in the past, but it has learned from the experience,” he said, accusing the conventional political parties of using the youth for their own interests and to grab power.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NGOs, industrialists oppose Punjab govt’s decision to set up industrial park near Mattewara forest
Jul 13, 2020 22:29 IST
Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan, two others join AAP
Jul 13, 2020 22:27 IST
More than 200 schools back lawsuit challenging Trump’s foreign student rule
Jul 13, 2020 22:26 IST
Justin Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from decision
Jul 13, 2020 22:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.