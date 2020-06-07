Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjabis hurt at jathedar’s Khalistan statement: Kalia

Punjabis hurt at jathedar’s Khalistan statement: Kalia

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that Sikhs will accept Khalistan if the government offers it

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Former minister and senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia on Saturday rejected the statement of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh that Sikhs will accept Khalistan if the government offers it, adding that Punjabis were hurt at it.

“People holding responsible posts should not issue statements that could disturb the communal harmony and peace of Punjab. By justifying the demand of Khalistan, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has hurt the feelings of Punjabis. This is not expected of a person sitting on a responsible post,” Kalia said, in a release.

He added that Sikhs and Hindus respected each other, and both communities had fought terrorism jointly. “Communal harmony and Sikh-Hindu brotherhood had always won in Punjab,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man, his uncle die in bike crash in Thane
Jun 07, 2020 01:15 IST
Ghatkopar man jumps from Vashi bridge, rescued
Jun 07, 2020 01:14 IST
Kalyan Covid count nears 1,500 mark
Jun 07, 2020 01:13 IST
The great Indian restaurant reinvention
Jun 07, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.