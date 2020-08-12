Purse snatcher caught while dragging victim in Dadumajra Colony

Sections
Spotted and nabbed by PCR cops patrolling the area.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 34-year-old man was arrested for snatching a woman’s purse and dragging her into the bushes at Dadumajra Colony on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Monu, is a resident of Shahpur Colony, Sector 38 (West).

He was nabbed red-handed by ASI Satinder and driver constable Sandeep, who were on patrolling duty in a PCR vehicle.

The cops had noticed a man dragging a woman near the public conveniences at Dadumajra Colony (DMC).



On spotting the PCR vehicle, the accused hid in the nearby bushes, but was nabbed.

The PCR cops handed over Monu to the Maloya police station, where he was booked under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman, a sanitation worker at a private hospital in Phase 8, Mohali, told the police that she was returning home to Dhanas around 10.30pm, when the man attacked her and pinned her down to snatch her purse and started dragging her towards the jungle.

