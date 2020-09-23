PUTA elections 2020: 7th CPC pay, central university status for PU, rival groups lay down campaign agendas

Voters who tested positive for Covid-19 or those awaiting their reports or who have been quarantined have been requested to refrain from voting. (HT FILE)

Just two days are left until the election of the office-bearers of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA). Over 600 teachers of the varsity are eligible to cast votes on September 25 and 26.

As such, both the Mritunjay-Naura group, which is backed by the syndicate’s Goyal group, and the Sidhu-Khalid group have made certain promises. Finding a common ground, both the groups have ensured the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and taking into account the past service of the teachers for promotions.

PF beyond 60 years of age, governance reforms

The key agendas of the Mritunjay-Naura group include the grant of central university status to PU and governance reforms. The group has promised to work for all-round administrative reforms so that decision-making is less bureaucratic.

The group claims it will sort out the issue of interest on provident fund of faculty members beyond the age of 60 years, and the release of retirement dues on time in the future. Regarding the issue of accounting for past service during promotions, the group has said that pending cases will be cleared up.

Mritunjay Kumar, who is contesting for the post of president, and who has also served as the vice-president of PUTA in 2019-20, said, “For the last three years, we have been working on these issues and have resolved many already. Our aim is to work more vigorously in the future towards the service of our teaching community.”

Implementation of NEP in teacher-friendly manner

The Sidhu-Khalid group is also vouching to meet the demands of the teachers regarding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, as well as the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in a teacher-friendly manner, without affecting the varsity’s autonomy.

As PU is slated to go for NAAC accreditation in 2022, the group has said that they will strive for getting a good rank for the university.

Their agenda also includes recruitment of more faculty members and working towards a solution for counting of past service of teachers who are due for promotions. The group is also claiming to pursue central university status for PU.

Mohammed Khalid, the presidential candidate of the group, said, “These are the issues which we cannot ignore and we will strive for their implementation for the betterment of the university. We will mobilise teachers for the upcoming NAAC visit for getting a better rank.”

Meanwhile, the returning officer for PUTA elections, professor Vijay Nagpal, said, “We will appeal to the teachers who have flu-like symptoms or who are under home quarantine to not cast their votes. Covid-19 positive persons will be requested not to vote this time.”

SOPs for PUTA polls issued

For conducting PUTA elections amid the pandemic, returning officer Vijay Nagpal on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for teachers who are due to cast their votes.

Already, the elections are being held in a staggered manner on September 25 and 26 to avoid the spread of Covid-19. According to the SOPs, wearing a mask has been made mandatory and every individual will undergo thermal screening at every entry point.

Two different venues and different time slots will be issued to the teachers. The voters have been advised to bring their own pens, and gloves will be provided to all.

Voters have been instructed to comply with social distancing norms. Services of professional consultants have been procured for complete sanitisation and other precautions at the venues.

Voters who tested positive for Covid-19 or those awaiting their reports or who have been quarantined have been requested to refrain from voting.