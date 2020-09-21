Sections
PUTA elections 2020: Sans gatherings, department visits, campaign a low-key affair

The two rival groups contesting the elections are preferring the use of online platforms to reach out to the teaching community of the varsity

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 01:03 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The election of the office bearers of PU’s teaching body is scheduled to be held on September 25 and 26. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections being conducted amid the pandemic this year, the campaigning for the polls has also changed.

Instead of gatherings and visiting departments, the two rival groups contesting the elections are preferring the use of online platforms to reach out to the teaching community of the varsity.

The election of the office bearers of PU’s teaching body is scheduled to be held on September 25 and 26. The Mritunjay-Naura group, which is backed by the syndicate’s Goyal group, is contesting against the rival Khalid-Sidhu group.

No visits to departments

Contrary to the previous years, most of the teachers are taking classes from home, so visits to the teaching departments for campaigning won’t be happening this time. Door-to-door campaigns on campus are also on a decline.



From the Khalid-Sidhu group, Mohammed Khalid, who is contesting for the post of president against Mritunjay Kumar, said, “Keeping the prevailing situation in mind, we have appealed to the contestants of our group to use digital platforms and electronic media like emails and WhatsApp to reach out to colleagues.”

No gatherings

No gatherings are being held on campus for the purpose of campaigning this year. Physical meetings are held with only a few people at a time amid precautionary measures.

Mritunjay Kumar said, “We are avoiding physical meetings as much as possible and we only meet those who allow us. We reach out to the teaching community through phone calls and social media.”

As per a strategy chalked out by the returning officer for the election, voting will be carried out at two venues, English auditorium and evening auditorium. The different departments will be allotted one of the four time slots, starting from 8.30am to 11.30am up to 3.30pm to 5pm.

