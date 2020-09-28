Sections
PUTA elections: DC seeks details from returning officer

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Deputy commissioner (DC) Mandip Singh Brar has sought details from the returning officer for Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections 2020 regarding the fresh dates and venues for polling.

In a letter issued to Vijay Nagpal, the returning officer, on Monday, the DC sought details regarding the revised dates, time, venues, gathering limit, and mode of election.

The DC also sought details related to the SOPs in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Chandigarh administration and ministry of home affairs, government of India.

Nagpal had earlier sought the DC’s sanction to conduct the polls on September 25 and 26. The polling was postponed a day before the scheduled date after a few teachers of the varsity raised concern over the conduct of polls amid the pandemic and wrote to PU administration seeking their interference in the matter.

After the elections were postponed, PUTA had also written to the DC requesting him to expedite the process of granting permission.Over 600 teachers of the university are eligible to cast votes during the elections.

Nagpal had earlier said that the revised dates will be announced after the DC grants permission.

