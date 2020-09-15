PUTA elections: Stage set for a two-cornered contest

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections are set to witness a two-cornered contest with two groups fielding members against each other.

The Sidhu-Khalid group will be contesting against the Mritunjay-Naura group which is backed by the syndicate’s Goyal group. The stage is set for both the groups as the final list of candidates was released on Monday after scrutiny of the nominations.

As per the final list, Mohammed Khalid of the department of evening studies will be contesting for the post of president against Mritunjay Kumar, who was the vice-president of PUTA for 2019-2020.

For the post of vice-president, Amit Chauhan of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been fielded by the Khalid group against Supinder Kaur of the Mritunjay group.

Mritunjay said, “I have been in PUTA for the last three years and we have carried out many pending works for our teacher community. Be it the 7the Pay Commission or the streamlining of house allotment, we have always been at the forefront for teachers. I would like to extend my efforts in the future as well.”

On the other hand, Khalid said, “Many teacher issues are yet to be addressed properly. I would like to address them now. Filling vacant posts and implementing the 7th Pay Commission will be our key agendas.”

From the Khalid Group, MC Sidhu of the botany department, is contesting for the post of secretary against Amarjit Singh Naura of the biochemistry department. For the joint secretary post, Mritunjay group has fielded Sarvnarinder Kaur and the Khalid group has fielded Anupam Bahri.

Nitin Arora of economics is contesting for the post of treasurer from the Mritunjay group against Samarjit Sihotra from the rival camp.

Khalid-Sidhu group has three members contesting from the arts department, four from the sciences departments and three from professional courses. Meanwhile, the Mritunjay-Naura group has four members from the arts department, four from the sciences departments, four from professional courses and one from the department of evening studies.