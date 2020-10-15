Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / PUTA members disappointed at postponement of meeting with V-C

PUTA members disappointed at postponement of meeting with V-C

The V-C’s office had told PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar that Professor Raj Kumar will interact with the members on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The newly elected members of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Thursday expressed displeasure over vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s decision to postpone a scheduled meeting at the last minute.

On Wednesday, the V-C’s office had told PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar that Professor Raj Kumar will interact with the members on Thursday at 4.30 pm.

PUTA president, in a letter, addressed to vice-chancellor on Thursday stated that while they were expecting to meet him, a message was received at 3.29 pm, informing them that the meeting stands postponed.

In their letter, the body said that they condemn “disrespect shown by the vice-chancellor to the teachers’ representatives”.



Mritunjay Kumar said, “PUTA executive wanted to meet the V-C and apprise him about the various issues faced by the teachers.”

“As a protocol of the university, we were expecting that the vice-chancellor will greet the new teaching body. We understand that other commitments are also important but the meeting is also equally important,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, an official at the V-C office said that Professor Raj Kumar had to go out of station due to an emergency so he could not attend the meeting.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
Oct 15, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

Mumbai businessman arrested for kidnapping and raping 16-year-old
Oct 15, 2020 23:43 IST
Concerned about unauthorised, dilapidated structures: Maharashtra government’s affidavit in Bombay high court
Oct 15, 2020 23:41 IST
Gupkar Declaration: 6 Kashmir parties join hands to forge People’s Alliance
Oct 15, 2020 23:40 IST
PM Modi biopic co-producer threatened on social media, files complaint with Mumbai Police
Oct 15, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.