Pvt hospitals in Karnal told not to admit patients showing Covid symptoms

The orders mentioned that strict action will be taken against the hospitals found admitting Covid-19 patients or people showing symptoms of the disease

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

With the number of coronavirus cases reaching 325 in Karnal, all private hospitals in the district have been told not to admit the patients exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms. All such patients should be sent to the civil hospital, directed Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav.

The district administration swung into action after 16 staffers and two patients of a private hospital tested positive for the virus in the past two days.

“Private hospitals are not allowed to treat coronavirus patients and they have to be referred to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital,” read the order.



As per the orders, if the private hospitals failed to comply with the norms, action against the owners of the hospitals will be taken under Section 188 of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

