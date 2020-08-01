Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Pvt hospitals in Ludhiana told to reserve 50% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients

The move was taken as the government was facing flak because private hospitals were denying treatment to Covid-19 patients

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Representative Image/HT)

Principal secretary health Anurag Aggawal met representatives of private hospitals in the district on Saturday, and asked them to reserve 50% intensive-care-unit beds with and without ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

The death of Covid-19 patient Sanjiv Nagalpal, who was allegedly referred from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and died before reaching the civil hospital, had triggered massive outrage against authorities.

Two days ago, deputy commissioner Verinder Sharma had to intervene after a 83-year-old patient was denied treatment at a private hospital near RK Road.



Aggarwal emphasised on the importance of tertiary care centres to tackle the rising number of cases.

“It is important to lessen the number of causalities in a pandemic. Ludhiana is located in the middle of the state and has a huge network of private hospitals. We have urged private hospitals to spare 50% ICU beds with and without ventilators for the treatment of Covid-19 patient,” said Aggarwal.

He said that the district administration had developed a mobile application that will provide real-time data about the availability of beds in the hospital.

As many as 3,246 patients had tested positive while 88 people had succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana till July 31.

