Pvt school staffer ‘gangrape’: Karnal SP wants case transferred to other district

Nearly two months after the alleged gangrape of a private school staffer, the Karnal superintendent of police (SP) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range, to transfer the case to another district.

The development has raised serious questions as the woman complainant, who accused the school owner and a senior official of the revenue department of raping her, was also arrested for allegedly taking Rs 7.25 lakh to withdraw her complaint. She recently availed bail and presented some audio recordings, accusing the son of Nilokheri MLA of helping the police to ‘frame’ her in the case.

As per the letter, SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said the cases were already under the investigation and two SITs have been formed for the same. “But these cases are being highlighted in the social media to a great extent and unnecessarily, district police are being dragged in the controversy by both the parties,” he said.

“Many audio recordings are being used in the media, but these were never produced before the SIT during the course of investigation by the complainant,” read the letters.

“It is requested to ensure the impartial image and working of the police and in the interest of justice that this case be transferred to some other district,” the SP mentioned in the letter.

Karnal IGP Bharti Arora confirmed that she has got a letter from the SP and decision to transfer the case will be taken on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the complaint of the woman on July 7, the police had booked the owner of a private school, a revenue official and the woman principal of the school under sections 376D, 506, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the crime committed in 2018.

The school management accused the woman of extortion and blackmailing for a hike in salary, leading to the registration of an FIR against the woman. Two SITs were constituted to investigate these cases.

On August 22, the woman was arrested for taking Rs 7.25 lakh to settle the case. Now, the woman has presented recordings of her telephonic conversation with Nilokheri MLA’s son, accusing him of persuading her to settle the case. However, the MLA’s son has refuted the allegation.