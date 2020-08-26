Sections
Quarantine period of healthcare workers to be treated as 'on duty', says PGI director

PGI director Professor Jagat Ram said that a common order for the quarantine of healthcare workers has been issued following directions from the Centre

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:16 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The administration of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has directed all the heads and administrative officers that the quarantined period of doctors and health workers needs to be treated as ‘on duty’.

PGI director Professor Jagat Ram said that a common order for the quarantine of healthcare workers has been issued following directions from the Centre.

“If there is any difference in opinion of stakeholders, a common policy will be applicable,” he said.

He added that healthcare workers are in the forefront of Covid management and one of the occupational hazards in the risk of exposure and contracting the virus and that advisory has already been issued on risk assessment and categorisation of doctors and other healthcare workers exposed to the infection and categorising them as high-risk and low-risk exposures.



“Persons with high-risk exposure to the virus while performing Covid duty are required to undergo quarantine initially for one week only. Thereafter, taking the profile of such healthcare workers, a decision shall be taken by the institution to extend quarantine for a further period of one week. This quarantine has been prescribed in the larger public interest to thwart the spread of the virus.” he said in an order.

While the ministry of health and family welfare in consultation with the department of personnel and training has decided that the quarantine period of doctors and health workers needs to be treated as ‘on duty’, which will also apply to PGI staff.

