Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Racism row: Trudeau supports Canada’s NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

Racism row: Trudeau supports Canada’s NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

On Wednesday, Singh had clashed with a member of the separatist Bloc Quebecois party who refused to sign onto an NDP motion to recognise systemic racism in the federal police force.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:49 IST

By AFP, Agence France-Presse

(Photo: AFP )

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday stood behind the leader of an opposition party who had been temporarily thrown out of Parliament for accusing another member of racism.

Head of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh, a Sikh, is the first member of a minority to lead a federal political party in Canada.

On Wednesday, he clashed with a member of the separatist Bloc Quebecois party who refused to sign onto an NDP motion to recognise systemic racism in the federal police force.

“It is disappointing that the Bloc Quebecois continues to refuse to accept that systemic discrimination, systemic racism exists within our country, in every part of our country and in all our institutions,” Trudeau said during his daily press conference. “Recognising systemic discrimination is the important first step towards being able to address it.”



“There are conversations that have to happen if we want to move forward as a country,” he said, claiming it was not his place to criticise a racial minority’s expression of a “lived reality” of racism.

The Bloc Quebecois’s Alain Therrien had refused to sign onto the NDP motion, and after a heated exchange, Singh accused Therrien of being racist.

Singh refused to apologise and was temporarily removed from the chamber.

Bloc Quebecois party head Yves-Francois Blanchet defended Therrien and demanded sanctions against Singh.

“I hope that the leader of the NDP will apologise sincerely, and if not, I hope the president of the House of Commons will be quite severe,” he said.

“Because if the only penalty is not being allowed to be in the room for one day or to not be allowed to speak for one day, everybody will feel entitled to do the same.”

The NPD is the fourth-biggest political party in the country with 24 seats out of the 338 in the House of Commons, while the Bloc Quebecois has 32.

The feud comes as Canadians have joined worldwide protests against systemic racism and police violence following the police killing of black American man George Floyd last month.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand forest dept, Wildlife Institute of India plan to put radio collars on elephants to curb man-animal conflict
Jun 19, 2020 11:45 IST
‘Stay together and view fertility treatment as a battle that needs to be won together’
Jun 19, 2020 11:44 IST
South Korea’s unification minister steps down over rising tensions with North Korea
Jun 19, 2020 11:40 IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6, 9 admission result 2020 declared at navodaya.gov.in, Check selection list here
Jun 19, 2020 11:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.