Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Radiologists working sans salaries for three months in Amritsar GMCH

Radiologists working sans salaries for three months in Amritsar GMCH

While the doctors, nurses and other medical staff have received their salaries, our salaries have been pending since April, said radiologist Jagroop Singh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Radiologists at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, have not been paid salaries for the last three months even as they are working seven days a week, amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“At least seven radiologists, who were transferred to GMCH Amritsar from various government hospitals of Punjab in March 2019, have been working for seven days a week and performing their duties by risking their lives. But while the doctors, nurses and other medical staff have received their salaries, our salaries have been pending since April,” said radiologist Jagroop Singh.

He added, “The Punjab government never disburses salaries on time. We too have families to support and many are the sole earning members of their families.”

“The Indian government had issued orders that all medical staff should be paid complete salaries and on time, and legal action will be taken against those who do not obey the orders. Even then, the state government is not paying salaries to radiologists, who are an essential part of the hospital,” said radiologist Mandeep Kaur.



She added that the hospital authorities have written to the government several times but to no avail. “If our salaries are not paid, we will be forced to boycott Covid-19 duties in protest.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

17 new cases reported in Himachal Pradesh; tally reaches 1,063
Jul 05, 2020 22:43 IST
For grooms in Odisha’s Rourkela, Covid-19 turns marriages costlier
Jul 05, 2020 22:41 IST
From SGPC stage, Jasbir Rode flays SAD for dumping ‘panthic’ agenda
Jul 05, 2020 22:41 IST
Former Shutrana MLA’s husband among 4 booked for woman’s murder
Jul 05, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.