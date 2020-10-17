Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws

Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws

Chief minister announces proprietary rights soon for those settled in ‘lal dora’ land for long

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a rally in support of Punjab’s farmers in the first week of October. (HT file photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in pledging to force the Centre to revoke the recent farm laws, which they said will be debated in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

Asserting that his government will take all steps to counter the three laws, Captain Amarinder said: “Whatever time I have left with me, I will fight for the farmers and every other section of the state’s people.”

The chief minister also announced his government’s decision to give proprietary rights to those settled in ‘lal dora’ land for long. The ‘lal dora’ is a land in every village and city, which is used for residential purposes without any revenue record.

Welcoming the chief minister’s decision to convene the special session, Rahul said the voice of the farmers was “gagged in Parliament, but it will now resonate in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and echo in every part of the country till the central government is compelled to withdraw the farm laws”.

SECOND PHASE OF SMART VILLAGE CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

Virtually launching the second phase of the Smart Village Campaign (SVC-II), along with Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress MP assured all panchayats of his party full support, as well as the farmers and farm labour, in their fight against the new laws. Representatives of Punjab village panchayats participated in the virtual launch programme.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also took on the BJP over the farm laws, which he said were “designed to kill the farming sector”. The state government, he said, should do everything in its power to prevent that from happening.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Oct 17, 2020 13:02 IST
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
Oct 17, 2020 13:03 IST
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Oct 17, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

Rahul, Amarinder vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws
Oct 17, 2020 14:25 IST
NEET 2020 Result: How a topper is selected
Oct 17, 2020 14:23 IST
‘Something close’ to genocide in China’s Xinjiang, says US security adviser
Oct 17, 2020 14:19 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni slams those calling him Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘bodyguard’
Oct 17, 2020 14:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.