Rahul Gandhi starts kheti bachao yatra in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a tractor rally, 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', in protest against the new farm bills 2020, in Punjab's Moga district, Sunday. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on the Centre over its farm liberalisation plans on Sunday, alleging that corporate houses were setting the agenda for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-ruled government.

After launching ‘kheti bachao yatra’, a three-day protest march involving about 3,000 tractors, Gandhi said the Congress party stood firmly with the agrarian community and will fight against the three controversial farm legislations, passed in Parliament’s monsoon session.

“A couple of chosen corporate houses are issuing diktats to the central government on policy formation. Lands of farmers in states such as Punjab and Haryana that have contributed significantly to the national food security for decades is now facing the threat of acquisition by the powerful corporate houses,” the former Congress president said in Moga.

The venue of the rally at a grain market was well attended by villagers, including women, who registered their opposition to the new farm laws.

The Wayanad MP said the Narendra Modi government wants to dismantle the well-established agricultural marketing system with new rules.

“Farmers of Punjab and others have expressed rejections of rules by holding demonstrations. If voted to power, the Congress party will trash these rules. These legislations are a direct it on the economy of the farming sector,” he added.

The BJP-ruled central government rejects the Congress’s charges that the new farm laws will benefit corporate entities, and argues that the legislations will usher in reforms in the agriculture sector and benefit farmers. The BJP also accuses opposition parties of politicising the issue and misleading farmers.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh urged Gandhi to bring farmers at the national level under one roof for an organised protest against the Centre.

At Sunday’s rally --- held in the shadow of Covid-19 ---Amritsar East Congress legislator Navjot Sidhu said Punjab should call a special assembly session on farmers’ issues.

“Farmers need minimum support price (MSP)...if the central government intends to dilute it, then the Punjab government needs to step in to ensure profitability on their crops. Punjab buys pulses from other states for distribution for welfare schemes. It should promote the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds, and cooperative concept should be encouraged...” Sidhu said.