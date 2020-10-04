Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to begin the tractor rallies and road shows in Haryana from October 6 against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws.

According to Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja, Rahul Gandhi will step inside the state territory from Punjab via Devigarh border on October 6 from where he will lead a tractor rally up to Pehowa in Kurukshetra district.

At Pehowa, the HPCC has planned a show of strength where the Congress leader will address the farmers. After the Pehowa rally, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Kurukshetra town and stay there overnight.

Selja said Rahul Gandhi will kick start the road show from Pipli grain market on the second day. The road show will pass through Nilokhedi before terminating in Karnal.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana visit, the Congress has decided to hold sit-in protests at district headquarters across the state on Monday, demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim.

On Sunday, the HPCC held a meeting in Delhi to chalk out a plan for Rahul’s Haryana visit against the “anti-agriculture black laws.”

Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal, HPCC president Kumari Selja, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress MLAs, former minister Captain Ajay Yadav and former state party chief Dharampal Malik were among those present in the meeting.

“Haryana Congress will give a rousing reception to Rahul Gandhi,” Selja said, pointing out how the farmers were subjected to a lathicharge at Kurukshetra. “Rahul Gandhi will show to the state government the importance of a dialogue in taking the nation forward,” she added.