Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rain deficient September to be boon for paddy, maize growers: Ludhiana agri varsity

Rain deficient September to be boon for paddy, maize growers: Ludhiana agri varsity

The city has received merely 13.6mm rain this time

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After two years of surplus rainfall in the month of September, the city has received merely 13.6mm rain this time (until September 17).

As per the meteorological department, the normal rainfall for this month is around 102mm and the city usually records 50mm during this period. But this year, the city is set to see deficient rainfall in September.

This, however, is good news for farmers of paddy and maize crop as it will ensure better yield.

“Less rainfall is better for crops, especially for paddy as the moisture content will be less,” said Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University.



She added that last year’s surplus rainfall (264mm) had led to delay in the harvesting of crops. “The incessant rainfall last year had damaged the crops and at places, rice seed was also broken,” said Dr Sidhu.

Residents, meanwhile, are fuming due to the rising temperature and humidity.

Gurmeet Singh, a banker, said, “This hot and humid weather gives us the impression that we are in the month of June. It’s getting more and more difficult to step out in morning hours. Even at home, one cannot sit without an air conditioner.”

Dr Sidhu, however, said that light rain is expected on Friday which will provide respite from the rising temperature in parts of Malwa region. “We are expecting some rain in Ludhiana as well,” said Dr Sidhu.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Public dealing in full swing at Mohali bank despite manager tests +ve
Sep 18, 2020 00:38 IST
Over 40 IPS officers shuffled in Maharashtra police force
Sep 18, 2020 00:32 IST
Do falling farmer suicides mean less rural distress?
Sep 18, 2020 00:26 IST
France tightening curbs in several cities to curtail surge in Covid cases
Sep 18, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.