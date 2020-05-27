Sections
Rain, hailstorm lash Himachal, yellow warning issued for next three days

Rainfall accompanied by hailstorms, thunderstorms are likely to continue in the state till June 2

Updated: May 27, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Shimla, the state’s capital, witnessed light to moderate rainfall and recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4°C. (Deepak Sansta / HT )

Isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra districts received heavy rainfall along with hailstorm, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Wednesday.

The state meteorological department had issued a yellow warning for lower and middle hills of the state for May 28, 29 and 30.

The state’s meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall accompanied by hailstorm and thunderstorms were likely to take place throughout the state till June 2.

Despite the rainfall, the heat wave continued to scorch the state. The minimum temperatures were normal and maximum temperatures were one-two degrees above normal.



Shimla, the state’s capital, witnessed light to moderate rainfall and recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4°C.

Dharamshala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of 32.2°C, 25.8°C, 24.1°C and 20.2°C, respectively.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4°C, 39.5°C, 39.2°C and 36.6°C, respectively.

With a minimum temperature of 5.8°C, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state while Una was the hottest at 43.2°C.

