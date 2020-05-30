Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rain likely to give respite to Punjab paddy growers opting for direct seeding

Rain likely to give respite to Punjab paddy growers opting for direct seeding

The meteorological department has predicted more rainfall on Saturday and Sunday

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:14 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Paddy has already been sown on 1.8 lakh hectares through DSR process in the state. (Bharat Bhushan/ HT)

With uninterrupted power supply for farm tubewells yet to be started in Punjab, the forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in coming two days is likely to give some respite to paddy growers, who have opted for direct seeding of rice (DSR) due to shortage of labour this year.

The meteorological department has predicted more rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Of the 26.3 lakh hectares to be covered under paddy cultivation this year, the state agriculture department has set the target area under direct seeding of rice at 4 lakh hectares, which is 20% more than that last year. Paddy has already been sown on 1.8 lakh hectares through DSR process in the state.

“More rain in coming days will help farmers who are going for direct seedig method,” said Sutantar Kumar Airi, director, state agriculture department.

Airi said there is no need of puddling and heavy irrigation at the time of sowing under the DSR process, but farmers need to irrigate fields after sowing.



However, the uninterrupted power supply to tubewells for eight hours will be resumed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) before the start of paddy transplantation (June 10).

The DSR process consumes much less water than the traditional the sowing method. Under DSR, paddy seeds are sown almost like wheat. As per agriculture experts, it requires 50% less water and 90% less labour.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Charity begins with chess?
May 30, 2020 02:31 IST
Showers bring respite in Chandigarh as mercury goes down to 32.1°C
May 30, 2020 02:25 IST
Trump moves to revoke Hong Kong’s trade status, stoking China Rift
May 30, 2020 02:28 IST
‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’
May 30, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.