Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rain relief likely in Chandigarh on Saturday

Rain relief likely in Chandigarh on Saturday

A western disturbance in the region may bring in rain over the weekend, says weather department.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A vegetable vendor takes cover under an umbrella to protect herself from the scorching heat at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh on Thursday.     (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With the mercury soaring to 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather department has forecast some rain relief on Saturday.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said, “While Friday will see cloudy skies, a western disturbance from Saturday onwards may bring in rain over the weekend.”

This is likely to cause a drop in the temperature. On Thursday, the maximum temperature went up to 40.2 degrees from Wednesday’s 39.3 degrees. The minimum temperature, however, decreased slightly from 30.4 degrees to 29.6 degrees.

In the next three days, the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 38 degrees and 30 degrees, respectively.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ten more cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 595
Jun 18, 2020 21:59 IST
Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Djokovic says important all players free to travel to US Open
Jun 18, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.