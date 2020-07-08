Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rain to intensify in Chandigarh from July 9

Rain to intensify in Chandigarh from July 9

Friday and Saturday may see over 70mm rain, says weather department.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Women enjoying a stroll at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a rainy Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 52.4mm rain on Tuesday night was followed by another 30.9mm rain through Wednesday.

The total of 83.3mm rain is classified as heavy by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that has forecast heavy rain on Friday and Saturday as well.

“The monsoon system, which had been concentrated in central India and Gujarat, is moving towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Chandigarh is likely to get rain from this. Chances of heavy rain (over 70mm) are high on Friday and Saturday, with light to moderate rainfall on Thursday,” said Surender Paul, regional IMD director.

Although traffic jams and waterlogging were reported on Tuesday night, Wednesday was a tad better due to staggered rain.



Meanwhile, the showers brought the maximum temperature down from 35.5°C on Tuesday to 30.4°C on Wednesday. The minimum temperature also dropped from 27.7°C to 24.8°C.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Traffic movement allowed on pedestrianised stretches at Krishna Nagar and Karol Bagh markets
Jul 08, 2020 22:34 IST
Ensure timely completion of tourism projects:  Himachal CM to officials
Jul 08, 2020 22:31 IST
Collector seeks report on Covid-positive woman’s death; files FIR against ambulance service provider for overcharging
Jul 08, 2020 22:26 IST
Rain to intensify in Chandigarh from July 9
Jul 08, 2020 22:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.