Rain, gusty winds hit Chandigarh, Mohali

With heaviest rain for any May day since 2014 recorded within an hour and wind speeds peaking at 88 kilometre/hour, Chandigarh and its satellite city of Mohali reported several cases of uprooting of trees and branches falling on parked vehicles on Sunday.

According to India meteorological department (IMD), around 0.5mm rain had been recorded till 8:30am, post which 31.2mm was recorded till 9:30am. Hail fall was also reported at the airport observatory while high-speed winds lasted for only a few minutes.

In Chandigarh, there were three reports of uprooting of trees, on Sector 33/34 and Sector 37/41 dividing roads and in Sector 20. Power cuts were also witnessed in many sectors, and it took a couple of hours for electricity to return in most of them.

However, it was in Mohali that the gusty winds left a trail of damage with both trees and electricity poles being uprooted and roads turning into streams in many parts.

Reports of vehicles being damaged due to branches falling on them were received from Phases 2, 7, 8 and many other parts of the city. Roads in Phases 2, 3, 7 and 11 and the Industrial Area besides in Zirakpur town were submerged under water, bringing to the fore poor drainage system. Even power was disrupted in Sectors 76 to 80 for around four hours.

A car damaged after an uprooted tree fell on in Phase 7, Mohali, on Sunday. ( HT Photo )

‘Freak weather occurrence’

According to IMD records, Wednesday (May 10) was the wettest May day since 2014, when 57.1mm rain was recorded on May 5. This was also the second wettest May day this decade.

Calling it a “freak weather occurrence”, IMD regional director Surender Paul said: “The rain was significantly high due to confluence of low level easterly winds with western disturbances. The moisture-laden easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal were also the reason why rainfall was on the higher side in April. More spells on similar lines can be expected this month.”

With 47.8mm rain recorded in the first 10 days, this month has already broken May’s record going back till 2016, when 63.8mm rain was recorded.

According to Paul, chances of up to 30mm rain will continue on Monday. Chances of light rain will continue throughout the week, with periods of sunny weather. However, another system of western disturbances is expected to affect the city the next weekend. Wind speeds can reach up to 50 km/hr during this period and rain is likely to be accompanied with thunder and lightning. Hail can also be expected in some areas.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature fell from Saturday’s 36.1°C to 29.7°C on Sunday, nine notches below normal owing to the morning showers and cloudy weather throughout the day. Minimum temperature saw a marginal rise from 22.2°C to 22.6°C, four notches above normal owing to the cloud cover at night.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 35 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 21 and 22 degrees, stated the IMD weather bulletin for Chandigarh.