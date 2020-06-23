Rainwater accumulation: Ludhiana MC chief directs staff to identify high-risk areas

Waste from Buddha Nullah accumulated on the road near New Kundanpuri area after cleaning was done with poclain machines ahead of monsoons in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

In view of the approaching monsoon season, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal has directed the MC staff to identify high-risk areas in the city and ensure sewers and road gullies are cleaned on a regular basis.

Sabharwal gave these instructions during a review meeting with the operations and maintenance (O&M) cell and health branch officials at the Zone A office of the MC here on Tuesday.

Sabharwal directed the staff of the cell to arrange sandbags for strengthening banks of the Buddha Nullah at the time of emergency and arrange pumps to drain out rainwater from residential areas.

The officials were also directed to ensure chlorination of water during the rainy season.

Health branch officials were directed to ensure regular lifting of waste from secondary points and roadsides as sewer lines get choked after the waste enters the lines.

SABHARWAL MEETS STF CHIEF

Sabharwal also met the head of the Naamdhari sect and the head of the special task force, constituted to clean the Buddha Nullah, Satguru Uday Singh, at Bhaini Sahib on Tuesday.

The sect has been involved in cleaning the nullah and the sect has assured its services during the monsoon season as well. A meeting of the STF is also expected to take place in the coming days.