Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rainwater accumulation: Ludhiana MC chief directs staff to identify high-risk areas

Rainwater accumulation: Ludhiana MC chief directs staff to identify high-risk areas

Sabharwal asks the O&M cell staff to arrange sandbags for strengthening banks of the Buddha Nullah at the time of emergency and arrange pumps to drain out rainwater from residential areas

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Waste from Buddha Nullah accumulated on the road near New Kundanpuri area after cleaning was done with poclain machines ahead of monsoons in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

In view of the approaching monsoon season, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal has directed the MC staff to identify high-risk areas in the city and ensure sewers and road gullies are cleaned on a regular basis.

Sabharwal gave these instructions during a review meeting with the operations and maintenance (O&M) cell and health branch officials at the Zone A office of the MC here on Tuesday.

Sabharwal directed the staff of the cell to arrange sandbags for strengthening banks of the Buddha Nullah at the time of emergency and arrange pumps to drain out rainwater from residential areas.

The officials were also directed to ensure chlorination of water during the rainy season.



Health branch officials were directed to ensure regular lifting of waste from secondary points and roadsides as sewer lines get choked after the waste enters the lines.

SABHARWAL MEETS STF CHIEF

Sabharwal also met the head of the Naamdhari sect and the head of the special task force, constituted to clean the Buddha Nullah, Satguru Uday Singh, at Bhaini Sahib on Tuesday.

The sect has been involved in cleaning the nullah and the sect has assured its services during the monsoon season as well. A meeting of the STF is also expected to take place in the coming days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Onus on host to ensure home quarantine of visitors from outside tricity, says Chandigarh administration
Jun 24, 2020 00:29 IST
AI increases frequency of domestic flights to help stranded citizens
Jun 24, 2020 00:29 IST
67,000 recovered in Maha, only 180 donated plasma
Jun 24, 2020 00:27 IST
Thane civic body too has hid Covid-19 deaths: Somaiya
Jun 24, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.